SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) price target on SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.40 ($8.57) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL Carbon Trading Down 0.5 %

SGL stock opened at €7.60 ($7.75) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.10. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.78 ($11.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $928.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.