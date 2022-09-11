Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Invests $249,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average of $191.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

