Shane Torchiana Sells 29,962 Shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) President Shane Torchiana sold 29,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $12,883.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 3,294,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,641.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shane Torchiana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Shane Torchiana sold 40,747 shares of Bird Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $22,818.32.

Bird Global Price Performance

Shares of BRDS opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Bird Global Inc has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that Bird Global Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Bird Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Bird Global during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

