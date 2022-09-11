Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,384 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Sharps Compliance worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 67.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 117,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 111,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Sharps Compliance Stock Performance

About Sharps Compliance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

(Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.