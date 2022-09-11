SHIELD Market Capitalization Tops $77,643.32 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $77,643.32 and approximately $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

