Shih Tzu (SHIH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $901,160.69

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Shih Tzu has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shih Tzu has a market capitalization of $901,160.69 and $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shih Tzu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.15 or 0.99878889 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036640 BTC.

About Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu (CRYPTO:SHIH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Shih Tzu is www.shih-tzu.org. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken.

Shih Tzu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shih Tzu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shih Tzu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shih Tzu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.