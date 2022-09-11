Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Curtis Banks Group Stock Up 1.0 %
LON:CBP opened at GBX 255 ($3.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2,318.18. Curtis Banks Group has a 1-year low of GBX 229.66 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($3.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.24.
Curtis Banks Group Company Profile
