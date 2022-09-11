Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:CBP opened at GBX 255 ($3.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2,318.18. Curtis Banks Group has a 1-year low of GBX 229.66 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($3.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

