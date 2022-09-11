Shyft Network (SHFT) Market Cap Hits $11.16 Million

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shyft Network has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $11.16 million and $78,118.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.19 or 0.99863215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036783 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 493,583,866 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork. The official website for Shyft Network is shyft.network.

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

