Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $52.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04 and a beta of -0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile



Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

