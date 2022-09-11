Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 527 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Block were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 41.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 37.0% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Block by 10,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 360,812 shares of company stock valued at $25,586,153 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.69. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $270.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 2.45.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Block’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

