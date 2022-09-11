Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $405.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.81 and a 12 month high of $804.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.