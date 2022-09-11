Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $1.71 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $3,707,281.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,091.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,352 shares of company stock valued at $69,216,196 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $72.06 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

