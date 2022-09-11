Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $173.40 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

