Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $219.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.