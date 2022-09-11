Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 49.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,435,000 after buying an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEOK Trading Up 1.9 %

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Shares of OKE opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

