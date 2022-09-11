Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 595,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,064,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $340.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

