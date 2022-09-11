Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 258 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.