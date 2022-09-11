Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 59 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $366.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.91 and a 200-day moving average of $324.03.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,834 shares of company stock worth $3,398,107. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

