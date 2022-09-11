Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 60 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $295,397,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.57.

NYSE:SYK opened at $230.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.49. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

