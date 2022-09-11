Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.38

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.38 and traded as low as C$13.26. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$13.38, with a volume of 118,555 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.34.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$975.40 million and a P/E ratio of 38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$176.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

