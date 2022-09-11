Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBNY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.

Signature Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

SBNY stock opened at $183.76 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

