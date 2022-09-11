Signature Chain (SIGN) Achieves Market Cap of $296,022.91

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a market cap of $296,022.91 and approximately $151.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,558.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00056870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00067269 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005507 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00075363 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.