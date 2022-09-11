Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Up 8.4%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.81. Approximately 38,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 818,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 53.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

