Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $3,090,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,601 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

