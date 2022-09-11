Siren Price Reaches $0.0669 on Exchanges (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Siren has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Siren coin can now be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. Siren has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $13,094.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Siren Coin Profile

Siren is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official website is sirenmarkets.com. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Siren

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

