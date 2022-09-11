Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 413.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,316,000 after acquiring an additional 167,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,377,000 after acquiring an additional 582,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,657,000 after acquiring an additional 81,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 158,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

SKY stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.