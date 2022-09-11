Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SKY. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

