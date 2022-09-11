SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform”

Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SKYW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.20.

SkyWest Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01.

Insider Activity

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SkyWest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SkyWest by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in SkyWest by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

