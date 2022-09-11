Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $110.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Shares of SWKS opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $182.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

