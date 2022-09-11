Smart MFG Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (MFG)

Smart MFG (MFG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $19,156.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 371,718,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB.

Buying and Selling Smart MFG

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

