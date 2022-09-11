Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.30

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $2.91. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 7,185 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.
