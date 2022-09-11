SmartCredit Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,966.00 (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $2,966.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00770734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

