SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Trading 2.1% Higher

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. 667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.
SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.
