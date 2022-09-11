Smartshare Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $88,181.36 and $1,030.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

