Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Smartsheet by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,173 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $12,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

