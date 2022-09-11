Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.27.

Smartsheet Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Smartsheet by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,173 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $12,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

