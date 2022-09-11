Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 3,479 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $41.29 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Wedbush cut their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

