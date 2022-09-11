Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,400

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,458.60 ($17.62).

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,104.50 ($13.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,301.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 994.80 ($12.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,407.45 ($17.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,090.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,188.40.

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom bought 332 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

