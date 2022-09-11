Smooth Love Potion Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $174.78 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,524.73 or 1.00004272 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036618 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 43,332,653,475 coins. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

