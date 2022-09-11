SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.04

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and traded as high as $20.74. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Up 5.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.
About SNC-Lavalin Group
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.
