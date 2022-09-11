Snowball Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,231.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $144,422.04 and $14,231.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00772132 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014733 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019586 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,739,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,152,976 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Buying and Selling Snowball
Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.