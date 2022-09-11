SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.47

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.47 and traded as low as $19.13. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 315,314 shares.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($7.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

