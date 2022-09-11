Solanium Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Solanium has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,581.23 or 0.99936668 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036659 BTC.

Solanium (CRYPTO:SLIM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official website is www.solanium.io. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

