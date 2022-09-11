Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $29,030.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,906.99 or 1.00134622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00037102 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance (SLRS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 83,926,928 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Solrise Finance is a decentralized fund management and investment protocol on Solana.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.