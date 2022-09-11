SonoCoin (SONO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $762,963.08

SonoCoin (SONO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $762,963.08 and approximately $30,968.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SonoCoin has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00776051 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00014656 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019840 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000295 BTC.
SonoCoin Profile
SonoCoin’s total supply is 117,465,404 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin. The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling SonoCoin
Receive News & Updates for SonoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SonoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.