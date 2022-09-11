Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after acquiring an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 10,993.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 241,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,737,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

