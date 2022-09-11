Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

SSBK stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.94 million and a PE ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $28.05.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southern States Bancshares

About Southern States Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the first quarter worth $352,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

