Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %
SSBK stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.94 million and a PE ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $28.05.
Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
About Southern States Bancshares
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
