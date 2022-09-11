Space Cow Boy (SCB) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,568.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005496 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075576 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

