Spark New Zealand Limited (SPKKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Spark New Zealand Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $16.75 on Friday. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $17.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About Spark New Zealand
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.