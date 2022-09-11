SparkPoint Fuel Price Tops $0.0019 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $54,996.33 and approximately $855.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002034 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SFUEL is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. The official website for SparkPoint Fuel is srk.finance. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.