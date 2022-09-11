SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $216,903.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $216,903.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,581.23 or 0.99936668 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036659 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,840,204,090 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is www.sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store.SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.